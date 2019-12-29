Travelers facing road conditions

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - During this winter storm that will be baring down on the Midwest this weekend, it's causing tricky and even slick road conditions in some spots.

At the Top of Iowa rest area near the Iowa-Minnesota border, Jim Hepokoski of Edinburg, North Dakota is making his first stop after getting out of the Twin Cities, which saw numerous accidents and spin outs due to icy roads.

"A semi, we saw it jacknifed. It was going South, when it entered the ditch it was going North."

"Other than early this morning...it was glare ice in the Cities. But we waited until noon, and the rain took the ice off. It's been real good."

But as he got further South, the drive started getting better, and he's heading somewhere warmer - Texas. He, as well as his wife and sister who are also joining him for the ride, are taking it easy.

"We got plenty of time to get there. We stay there 'til the middle of February and then start heading back."

Going in the opposite direction, Lynne Jungman is traveling from Central Iowa back to the Twin Cities. So far, her drive was smooth sailing.

"I have no idea what I'm going to run into heading north. Looking at the map, all the roads are green until you get North of the Twin Cities."

So if you're about to embark on the next leg of your journey, use some common sense.

"As they always say, watch the bridges, watch the exits, slow down," Jungman adds.

"Drive a little slower, take your time, drive sober," Hepokoski says.

If you're planning to hit the road, you're encouraged to check 511 for the latest road conditions in Iowa and Minnesota.