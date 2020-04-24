Travel restrictions forcing international student to stay in the U.S.

MASON CITY, Iowa - The student dorms at area colleges are now empty, as students have made their way home. At NIACC, there is one exception.

Tinashe Chigndu is from Zimbabwe, and has been a student since January, studying Criminal Justice and is part of the track team. He recently attempted to fly back home, however, his country is on lockdown because of the coronavirus, and would not be let in.

Despite not being able to go home, he's reassuring his family that he's in good hands.

"When it started here, they were worried because they told me maybe I would catch it. But I called them and told them everyone is taking care of me. We got Jeremy [Winters, NIACC Residential/Intramural Coordinator], he's doing everything he can and he's helping me out wherever I need him."

But he's not the only student that's run into traveling issues.

"I have friends at Texas Christian University, and they were telling me that they had problems flying home. But they're settling in."

The Level 4 travel alert from the U.S. State Department that was implemented in March remains in effect, which is advising citizens to not travel outside of the country.