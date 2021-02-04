Travel not advised throughout much of north Iowa

US 218: Travel is not advised from IA 9 (Osage) to the Minnesota Border (5m N of Saint Ansgar). Roadway is completely covered with snow. https://t.co/igOhlOBsUn
— Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) February 4, 2021
US 218: Travel is not advised from US 18; County Road T44 (Floyd) to County Road A45 (Osage). Roadway is completely covered with snow. https://t.co/XyXA9LBB7W
— Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) February 4, 2021
As of 10 a.m., travel is not advised on many north Iowa roads.
US 18: Travel is not advised from County Road S70 (near Nora Springs) to IA 24; US 63 (New Hampton). Roadway is completely covered with snow. https://t.co/MGwd2tEv6j
— Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) February 4, 2021
IA 9: Travel is not advised from County Road T62 (Riceville) to IA 139; County Road A34 (near Cresco). Roadway is completely covered with snow. https://t.co/zdo08GN7Nf
— Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) February 4, 2021