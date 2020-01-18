Clear
BREAKING NEWS Blizzard warning blankets entire viewing area Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Travel not advised on I-35 in north Iowa to Minnesota border

The roadway is completely covered with snow and visibility is extremely poor.

Posted: Jan 18, 2020 8:44 AM

The Iowa Department of Transportation is not advising travel on Interstate-35.

The roadway is completely covered with snow and visibility is extremely poor.

Due to the blizzard warning, travel is hazardous across the entire viewing area.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -8°
Austin
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -1°
Charles City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -2°
Winter Storm Warning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris and George at the top of the 10

Image

Snow plow drivers prep for snow

Image

Navigating Mayo Clinic Ambulances in the snow

Image

Snow and 18 Wheelers

Image

When to call 911

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/17

Image

Tow truck drivers prepare for snow

Image

Weather impacts on public transportation

Image

First at 4 Snow Storm

Image

Winter Weather can't stop early voters

Community Events