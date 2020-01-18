The Iowa Department of Transportation is not advising travel on Interstate-35.
The roadway is completely covered with snow and visibility is extremely poor.
Due to the blizzard warning, travel is hazardous across the entire viewing area.
I-35: Travel is not advised between Exit 128 - County Road D65 (near Randall) and the Minnesota Border (12m N of Hanlontown). Roadway is completely covered with snow, Reduced visibility. https://t.co/F0iCWf5KyZ
— Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) January 18, 2020
ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here
LIVE EYE: Tower Cams
SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter
ALERTS: WeatherWarn
For the latest Iowa road conditions, click here.
For the latest Minnesota road conditions, click here.
For Iowa DOT traffic cameras, click here.
For Minnesota DOT traffic cameras, click here.
For Iowa DOT rest stop locations, click here.
For Minnesota DOT rest stop locations, click here.
Related Content
- Travel not advised on I-35 in north Iowa to Minnesota border
- Rollover crash near Minnesota-Iowa border on I-35
- UPDATE: Minnesota chase ended in North Iowa, blocks I-35
- Minnesota woman killed in I-35 crash in north Iowa
- UPDATE: I-35 reopened from Ames to the Minnesota border
- UPDATE: 'No Travel Advisory' issued for I-35 in southern Minnesota
- Winter weather forcing travelers off of I-35
- Tracking roads: Travel not advised in many parts of Iowa, Minnesota
- Part of I-35 closed in Minnesota
- I-35 crash in Minnesota injures three Iowans