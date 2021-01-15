Travel agent reports more interest in vacations in 2021

MASON CITY, Iowa - After being cooped up for so long, some of us may be considering booking a nice getaway for spring break or summer. Or is the pandemic prompting us to think twice before planning a big vacation?

KIMT News 3 spoke with a travel agent this afternoon who said people are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel and they are getting more requests from folks who want to get out of town.

According to Carol Behne, who runs Destination Travel in Clear Lake, things have really picked up quite a bit compared to 6 months ago. Bookings for destination weddings are hot this year.

Spring break travel is taking a hit, she says down 50% from normal because many schools are forgoing the holiday to make up for lost time.

Behne also says vacation destinations are doing everything they can to keep their guests safe during the pandemic.

"A lot of the resorts in the foreign countries have really really good protocols as far as cleaning. Making sure the rooms have been cleaned and no one is in it for 24 hours. Social distancing in the restaurants," Behne remarked.

One thing she is concerned about is the new CDC guidelines requiring COVID-19 testing for people coming into the United States, which includes citizens who are flying back into the country. Those guidelines take effect on January 26th.