Travel advice for fans looking to go to college football bowl games

The bowl games fall during the busiest season for travel. A local travel specialist we spoke to says to act quick if you want to go.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 6:59 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

KIMT NEWS 3 - Loyal college football fans will soon be looking to purchase flights for the bowl games that were announced Sunday.

Iowa is California bound to play in the Holiday Bowl. Minnesota is heading to Tampa, Florida, for the Outback Bowl. Iowa State is going to Orlando to play in the Camping World Bowl.

"Book as soon as you can and expect travel delays," Jody Meyer, a travel specialist at Travel Leaders, said. "Expect busy roads to get to the airport so plan ahead. Pack light if you can, that will definitely simplify the TSA check in for you."

It's not only a good idea to book now to not only ensure you'll get a ticket, but also because prices are expected to increase.

"You're going to be paying higher price for sure," Meyer said. "And for warm, especially Tampa, you've got cruise lines going out of Tampa. So it's going to be a lot of people traveling to that area, and especially LA as well, we know every year the Rose Bowl Parade is there too."

This year, Wisconsin got the Rose Bowl berth.

