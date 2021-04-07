Trash cans are returning to Rochester parks

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The pandemic has taken away many things and one of those includes the trash cans in Rochester parks. They were something we haven't seen in parks for over a year now, but that's all changing this week.

The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department had to make about a $2 million budget cut last year. With that came the removal of trash cans at city parks, mowing the grass and more. Director Paul Widman said for the most part, people cooperated and packed out what they packed into the parks.

Widman explained with the trash cans being back, it's up to the public to use them properly. "You know, there's some weird psychology about trash cans. For some reason, some people feel it's okay to just put whatever next to the trash can - whether it's luggage or TVs or furniture," he said. "We're trying our best to figure out just the right mix. So there's stewardship on our part, but also a responsibility on those that come into the park system."

While they're ready to put the trash cans back out, there is a strategy to it. "We definitely would get the trash cans where they're needed, where there's events, where there's high level of activity," Widman explained. "But we also said that we wanted to be very strategic about it and where people are adopting the parks or where there's just no need, we wanted to make that change. So that's what we're rolling out this spring."

The Parks and Recreation Department will look at how the limited park trash cans go this year and continue making adjustments in the future.