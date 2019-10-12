Clear

Trapshooting: A sport for everyone

The Austin High School trap team showcases a wide variety of ages and skill levels.

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 2:43 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

AUSTIN, Minn. – One thing that sets trapshooting apart from the rest is that anyone can do it, no matter their age, ability, or skill level.

“It started with my older sister, she started it and I started coming out here and I decided I liked it and I started practicing. I was okay at it.”

Preston Schlichter discovered perfect practice makes perfect shooting when he took up trap shooting. He also learned a few tricks along the way that have turned him into a sharp-shooting eight-grader.

“I went from a 20 gauge to a 12 gauge which has a bigger spread which helped me a lot,” Schlicther said. “This summer I pretty much shot at sporting clay competitions to help.”

You can begin trapshooting at the age of 12, making Lauren Holets one of the most experienced shooters on the team. She enjoys the camaraderie of her team but also showing up the guys.

“I get a lot of support from all of the guys and when I shoot better than them, it kind of makes me feel a little bit better,” Holets said. “They’re super supportive and it’s really nice being part of a team with a bunch of boys and girls.”

Her skill and experience have earned her a spot as an assistant coach. A coach committed to safety.

“It is better and it is safer (than other sports) but I also think that we all know the consequences of holding a gun,” she said. “That makes us know that we have to be safe and that we all have to be careful and we are."

Schlichter is also on the football team, but enjoys his time trap shooting every bit as much as his time on the gridiron. “Every Monday was so busy because as soon as I got done with football I’d come out here and shoot my league,” he said.

