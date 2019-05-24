Trapshooting: A sport for everyone

OSAGE, Iowa – “He’s just one of those good kids. He’s got a good attitude, he listens when you try to coach him, and he’s got a natural hand-eye ability for trapshooting.”

Northwood-Kensett trapshooting coach Dean Mueller is talking about Wyatt Willand, a differently-abled student-athlete who won a state championship and was runner-up in multiple events this past weekend at state track.

He also plays softball, sled hockey, and is on the trap team. He says that having so many options available means a lot to him.

“It means a lot because I’ve always loved competing, getting out with the other kids, and having fun,” Willand said.

Trapshooting is a sport that he developed a passion for early in life.

“My parents have always hunted and I grew up hunting with them and I was always interested. I like shooting and this was just a great outlet for it,” said Willand.

Coach Mueller says that one of the conveniences of this Olympic sport is that anyone can do it no matter what age or ability you have.

“The thing with trapshooting is you can competitively complete until you’re 80-years-old if you want to and I know several people in that age group that still shoot.