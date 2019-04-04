Trap shooting is on the rise in popularity in high school sports

VENTURA, Iowa – There is a sport on the rise at local high schools that doesn’t involve a bat, a ball, or even a puck. It actually requires participants to use shotguns.

KIMT wanted to see what all of the chatter was about which turned out to be trap shooting which the coaches say anyone can do no matter how old they are, gaining a lot of attention at area schools.

“Trap shooting is basically shooting clay pigeons,” said Brice Cody, a junior at Mason City High School.

It is a fun but challenging and competitive sport that Blair Sutcliffe, a Mason City sophomore says is attracting schools all over North Iowa.

“We’re also partnered with Clear Lake so we all just work together as one and there’s other teams like Garner-Hayfield-Ventura,” said Sutcliffe.

The teams travel to other schools and gun ranges for meets, but how exactly do they work?

“The squads are randomized, a squad of five people, and we all shoot in a round and it’s all ased on individual and squad. So if you’re an individual and you shoot a perfect 50, you go into a shootout for first place, and then as a squad together you can achieve awards,” Sutcliffe said.

Sutcliffe also says the new hobby is what he looks forward to most.

“I got involved with most of the guys out here last year and we just all started growing together and it became a huge part of my life.”

So, if you’re interested in signing up, Brice Cody suggests not shying away.

“Go for it, try it out. You never know, you might be good but if you’re not good, there’s always practice to get better,” said Cody.

If you’re interested in giving it a shot, the Mason City firing squad is waiting for you.

“It’s a fun sport and if anyone wants to try it, they can always come out here,” said Sutcliffe. “We’re open Tuesdays and Thursday’s at the Ventura Gun Club. Just come out and shoot.”