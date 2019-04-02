ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democrats who control the Minnesota House have unveiled a transportation budget that expands on Gov. Tim Walz's spending and taxing proposals, while a Republican-controlled Senate committee, in a largely symbolic move, has voted down his transportation tax increases.
The House Democratic transportation budget unveiled Tuesday mostly mirror's the Democratic governor's proposals, including a 20 cent gas tax increase. There are some differences on license tab fee increases. And they propose a half-cent sales tax increase for the Twin Cities metro area instead of the one-eighth-cent increase Walz proposed.
The Senate transportation committee later voted along party lines against a bill that broke out the governor's transportation tax proposals from his spending plan for roads, bridges and transit. Transportation chairman Scott Newman says he'll propose a broader transportation package next week.
Related Content
- Transportation taxes, spending take center stage at Minnesota Capitol
- Minnesota veterans take to the capitol
- Updates to Destination Medical Center's transportation plan
- Minnesota lawmaker stages sit-in, wants stronger gun laws
- Recreational marijuana debates continues at Minnesota State Capitol
- At Minnesota Capitol, divided government means plenty of stalled bills
- Tax simplification bill passes the Minnesota House
- Bargaining begins on Minnesota tax bills
- President Trump signs tax reform, temporary spending into law
- My Money Monday, Feb. 12 - Spending your tax returns wisely