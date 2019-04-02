Clear
Transportation taxes, spending take center stage at Minnesota Capitol

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

Democrats who control the Minnesota House have unveiled a transportation budget that expands on Gov. Tim Walz's spending and taxing proposals.

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 1:47 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democrats who control the Minnesota House have unveiled a transportation budget that expands on Gov. Tim Walz's spending and taxing proposals, while a Republican-controlled Senate committee, in a largely symbolic move, has voted down his transportation tax increases.

The House Democratic transportation budget unveiled Tuesday mostly mirror's the Democratic governor's proposals, including a 20 cent gas tax increase. There are some differences on license tab fee increases. And they propose a half-cent sales tax increase for the Twin Cities metro area instead of the one-eighth-cent increase Walz proposed.

The Senate transportation committee later voted along party lines against a bill that broke out the governor's transportation tax proposals from his spending plan for roads, bridges and transit. Transportation chairman Scott Newman says he'll propose a broader transportation package next week.

Tracking a scattered forecast - clouds, rain, mix, and rising temps.
