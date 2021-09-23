Transportation Improvement Program adopted for 2022-2025

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments has adopted next year's Transportation Improvement Program for Olmsted County.

The body met to discuss the prioritized list of transportation projects over the next four years. The program known as TIP is for 2022-2025.

It shapes how we navigate the streets, highways, transit systems, and more throughout our area.

The projects include urbanized areas in Rochester as well as rural roads outside the city and cities within Olmsted County.

On the project list for 2022, there are multiple improvements to Highway 14 as well as improvements to Rochester's transit system.

Principal transportation planner Bryan Law says next year's TIP has been officially adopted but there will be room for adjustments and public input in the future.

Law explained, "It gives people the opportunity to bring to local government's attention some of the projects they may have overlooked or may they not have considered linking a local project with one of these federally funded ones."

There will be another chance to weigh in on the 2023 TIP next summer.

The Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments is the Metropolitan Planning Organization for our area. Federal legislation gives it the responsibility of developing the Transportation Improvement Program.

You can find more information about the current projects by clicking here.