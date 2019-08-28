Transfer WR Oliver Martin cleared to play for No. 20 Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Michigan transfer receiver Oliver Martin has been cleared to play this season for Iowa, starting with Saturday's opener against Miami (Ohio).
The 20th-ranked Hawkeyes said Wednesday that Martin has been approved for immediate eligibility by the NCAA and the Big Ten.
Martin, a graduate of Iowa City West High, caught 11 passes for the Wolverines in 2018. But a change at offensive coordinator and a desire to return home led Martin to transfer to Iowa this summer.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said this week Martin would play if he was ruled eligible for this weekend's game.
