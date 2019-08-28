Clear

Transfer WR Oliver Martin cleared to play for No. 20 Iowa

Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin celebrates his touchdown on a pass from quarterback Shea Patterson during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Michigan transfer receiver Oliver Martin has been cleared to play this season for Iowa, starting with Saturday's opener against Miami (Ohio).

The 20th-ranked Hawkeyes said Wednesday that Martin has been approved for immediate eligibility by the NCAA and the Big Ten.

Martin, a graduate of Iowa City West High, caught 11 passes for the Wolverines in 2018. But a change at offensive coordinator and a desire to return home led Martin to transfer to Iowa this summer.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said this week Martin would play if he was ruled eligible for this weekend's game.

