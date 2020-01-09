Training your dog can improve their behavior

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Minnesota ranks 42nd in pet ownership, with 53% of homes owning a pet. That's according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Training your dog goes beyond the sitting, laying down and shakes they can do. While those are all great things to teach your dog, training them helps with their behavior as well. Annalissa Johnson with Good Dog Camp said some people depend on trained dogs for mobility or emotional assistance. She recalled a time when one of her dogs helped her. "I was walking through the parking ramp, I think we were going to 'Thursdays on First' or something, this was a number of years ago. She was lagging behind me and I was like 'come on, let's go' and she comes up behind me and she had my keys in her mouth," said Johnson. "She saved the day actually because then an hour after that, I would have been looking all over for them."

January is a month when some dogs are inside more because of the weather. But they still have a lot of energy to burn off. Johnson said training your dog not only tires them out, but it also helps keep their mind active. "But taking some of those tricks and tips in terms of training to build that relationship, to burn that energy, to keep dogs out of the shelter" explained Johnson. "A lot of dogs end up in shelters because they're not trained, so that training helps everyone stay in their home." Johnson said once you establish a role of leadership with your dog, the process of training them will be smoother.