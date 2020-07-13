Training the area's best basketball stars

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - David Norris is active in the game of basketball. The former Lourdes boy's head basketball coach holds training sessions for athletes and is the Co-Director of the MN Lace UP AAU team.

This summer Norris has worked with some of the best athletes in Southeastern Minnesota. His primary goal with these high schoolers is taking them to that next step in their game, helping them prepare for the grind of Division I college basketball.

"We're working on people getting to the next level," Norris said. "I don't really prepare them for where they're at, it's just getting them to that next spot so they can be successful there."

It's those players who have helped put this part of the state on the map.

"It's been just an influx of talented kids out here and they all work hard," Norris said. "They're all really phenomenal kids first character wise and they work hard so it's really easy."

David is originally from Southern California. Although the talent level might not be the same, Rochester is slowly becoming a basketball factory.

"There's definitely some kids that can play at that level which you've seen, you know [former John Marshall and current Duke star] Matthew Hurt was one of the better players in the class," he said. "The talent is there and kids are starting to work hard and you can see it."