Training sessions aim to create community network to prevent overdose deaths

ROCHESTER, Minn. - During the next couple of days, you’ll have the chance to become part of a community support network to prevent overdose deaths.

Two free in-person training sessions are being hosted in Rochester focused on administering Narcan and Naloxone.

The first training will be held at the Christ United Methodist Church on Thursday from 7pm-8pm with another chance to participate Friday morning.

The sessions are happening in partnership with Zumbro Valley Medical Society and the Steve Rummler Hope Network.

Director of programs Allie Carey says the training sessions are important as they show participants how to administer Narcan/Naloxone to someone who has overdosed as well as help reduce the stigma that’s often attached to those experiencing an overdose.

“This isn't just an issue of what you're experiencing or even what the people in your circle are experiencing,” explained Carey. “This is really an issue of public health so regardless of whether or not you see a direct instance of where this might be a useful tool for you personally ultimately the more people who know about naloxone, the more people who have access to training and the access to naloxone itself the more of a safety net we're building for our communities at large.”

Carey says even if you don’t have someone in your life struggling with addiction – it’s still valuable information that could help you save a life especially as overdose deaths are being classified as a public health crisis.

She added, “We need to be treating the tools we have at our disposal as public health tools. Like an AED or norepinephrine or anything like that where we recognize whether or not you see yourself having direct contact with the issue, we recognize that fundamentally medications exist that can save people from a medical crisis. At the baseline that's what these overdoses are, they're medical crises that we can intervene in as a society.”

Carey also says the pandemic has significantly increased opioid overdose deaths. She says recent data shows deaths jumped by 58% in 2020.

A second training will be held on Friday morning from 9-10am at the Salvation Army Corps Community Center in Rochester.

Those who complete the hour-long training will have the opportunity to receive an overdose prevention kit with injectable naloxone.

If you’re interested in signing up you can contact Executive Director Beth Kangas at the Zumbro Valley Medical Society.