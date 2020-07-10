Training hard for a season that might not happen

STEWARTVILLE - Minnesota - Tigers senior running back Josh Buri is working hard, gearing up for this upcoming football season.

The season is all about one thing for Buri -- winning a state championship.

Between working on a dairy farm and working out, quarantine has left him busy."

"Throughout quarantine we'd do three workouts a day, plus work," Buri said.

Three workouts a day, that's a lot of dedication. These few months have allowed him to work on his craft without other things taking up time.

"In reality with school and everything and practices we would have had, I wouldn't have had time to put in three workouts and actually better myself for the football season," he said.

As far as the season goes, nothing is guaranteed at this point.

"Hopefully we'll still have [a season]," Buri said. "I don't know at this point."

This week the Ivy League sent shock waves through the college football world: No fall football season. RCTC had a similar fate as the Minnesota College Athletic Conference cancelled the fall season before it began.

Still, the senior is hopeful.

"It's always sitting in the back of my head, but I like to stay positive," Buri said. "God's not going to take the one sport from one of the kids that's near and dear to their heart."

This week has brought some good news. One of his best friends and his quarterback Will Tschetter committed to play basketball at the University of Michigan.

"You love the guy so how can you not be the happiest in the world for him?" he said. "Especially being so close to him for four years now it's just, I love to see it."