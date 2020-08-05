Training for the real deal

MASON CITY, Iowa - If a team is training for emergencies, might as well do it on a sun splashed day.

As part of a series of training throughout the summer, Mason City firefighters are utilizing an live burn simulator from the Fire Service Training Bureau. Crews are working through a series of scenarios that could be encountered during a real emergency.

Assistant Deputy Chief of Training Randy Elsbernd has been part of the department for about 16 years.

"Training with live fires is pretty uncommon, so it's nice that we can do this in a safe, efficient way. We get to sharpen our skills all the way from how we respond at the station, use our SOPs [standard operating procedures]. We get to evaluate how we use our water supply, how our engine operators - we're having new ones do that - operate the engines. We're using new firefighters go in and attack the fire. We're putting people in positions that they're normally not in, but they'll eventually be moving into those positions."

"The training is well rounded for everyone, from incident command, all the way down to the firefighter doing everything."

As new firefighters have joined the department, Elsbernd stresses the need to continually train.

"It's one thing that you can never train enough, so we constantly do it and keep our new people in."

Typically during the colder months, Elsbernd says that is usually the highest period of fire-related calls, though are usually low during the summer. As the pandemic ramped up earlier this year, Elsbernd notes that call volume went down.

"When the COVID-19 pandemic first started, our call volume actually dropped down. I think everybody was scared and they locked down the state, everybody was scared to go out. That has been totally turned around with the warmer weather, everybody wants to be out now, and now we're seeing that community transmission again. Our call volume unfortunately went up having a record month of calls last month."

Last year, Elsbernd estimates about 16 calls came in per day, mostly EMS related. With colder weather in view for later this year, he says it's too early to tell what the next season will look like.

"It varies. I know when winter came on, we had no fires, no fires, and then in the month of January, it was like almost every third day we had a fire call. We did that month, that year, we had a number of larger fires that year during the month of January. It all varies."

Training continues throughout the week.