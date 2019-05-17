Clear
Training aims to empower women to run for office

Rochester is one of 20 cities chosen to host the training.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 6:04 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Saturday, Rochester is one of 20 cities holding a bipartison training session to encourage women across the nation to run for office and pursue leadership roles. The Vote Run Lead event is called Run As You Are and gives women who think they may be interested in running for office one day tools, resources, and information on how to prepare to run.

More Women on the Move is a local group of women empowering women. Along with the Diversity Council, they are hosting the training at Winona State University Rochester.

"I think it's crucial to have balance in the commissions, in local elected offices, because women bring a different perspective to those positions," says Brittney Marschall, chair of More Women on the Move.

"The whole theme of this training is run as you are, that women are ready to run. They can run authentically as who they are on the issues that they care about," says Sheila Kiscaden, a core team member of More Women on the Move. She's also an Olmsted County Commissioner and will be a trainer at the workshop and speak on a panel with other local women in an elected office.

Roughly 25 women are pre-registered for the event and walk-ins are expected. The training is 10 AM to 4 PM Saturday.

