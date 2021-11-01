Train derailment in central Iowa spills thousands of gallons of corn syrup

CARLISLE, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it continues to monitor a train derailment that pilled thousands of gallons of corn syrup.

DNR says a Union Pacific train went off the tracks about one mile east of Carlisle, where the railroad crosses the Middle River, around 10:30 pm Friday. State officials say about 20 railcars left the track, One car spilled polyethylene pellets into the river while another spilled about 30,000 gallons of corn syrup into a heavily vegetated area north of the tracks.

The corn syrup soaked into the ground and is not expected to leak into the river, but the DNR says cleanup will be difficult because of the many trees in the area. A Hazmat team set up a boom at the first river crossing downstream and caught some of the pellets, pushing them towards the bank. However, some pellets will make it into the Des Moines River. The DNR says it checked the river in several places and saw no immediate environmental impacts.

DNR officials are back at the derailment site Monday to monitor the situation and say appropriate enforcement action will be considered.