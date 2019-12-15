Photo Gallery 1 Images
MANLY, Iowa - Traffic is being impacted Sunday night after part of a train derailed.
According to Manly Police, a couple of grain cars derailed just south of Highway 9 and traffic is being rerouted.
There are no injuries or evacuations being reported.
We're told the railroad still has to disconnect the cars still on the track from the ones that derailed.
Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest.
Related Content
- Train derailment in Manly
- UPDATE: Train derails south of Seattle
- Four departments respond to Manly house fire
- Guilty plea for burglary near Manly
- Crude oil leaks into floodwaters after train derails in Iowa
- Train derails in NW Iowa, dumping sand, railcars into river
- Manly company named Iowa's Business of the Month
- Manly man arrested for trying to sell a stolen truck
- Manly dog rescue operation started almost a year ago
Scroll for more content...