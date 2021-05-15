Train derailed in Albert Lea, residents asked to shelter in place

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Police in Albert Lea are asking the public to avoid Hawthorne Street and Ulsted Avenue after a 50-car Union Pacific train derailed in the area. Freeborn County officials say the train derailed in the 1300 block of Eastgate Road. There is an unknown hazardous material leak, and local residents are asked to shelter in place. Rochester HAZMAT on scene to assist with material load containment.

Albert Lea Police Department, Albert Lea Fire Department, Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota DNR, the state chemical response team from the Rochester Fire Department, and Freeborn County Emergency Management are responding to the situation.

The train derailed at roughly 1:30 PM at Goose Lake in Albert Lea. The cause of the derailment is still under investigation. According to Albert Lea firefighters, there is no immediate danger to the public.

KIMT News 3 has a reporter on scene.