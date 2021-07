MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa – A train has collided with a vehicle west of Stacyville.

The 4700 block of Kirkwood Avenue was closed due to the accident. An official with Canadian National Railway says there were no injuries from the collision and the damaged automobile has already been removed from the scene.



No word on when that section of Kirkwood Avenue will be reopened.