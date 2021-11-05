Trailer surrounded in Stewartville Friday morning

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – There are more questions than answers after a large law enforcement response to a reported break-in Friday morning.

Around 4:30 am, the owner of a home in the 2000 block of Lark Lane NW in Stewartville reported hearing her ex on cameras inside her trailer. The woman was not at home at the time and said she could only hear her ex, not see him, but was getting texts from him that made her think he was in her home.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the man in question is well known to law enforcement from previous encounters. There were reports he might be armed and have outstanding warrants.

A perimeter was set up around the trailer and after issuing voice commands without getting a response, law enforcement sent a robot into the trailer just after 6 am and found no one inside.

The Sheriff’s Office says no criminal charges have been filed, no one is in custody, and there is no probable cause currently to even say a burglary occurred.

The Rochester Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol assisted with this incident.