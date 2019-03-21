Clear
Trailer park drug dealer sentenced

Law enforcement says cocaine and marijuana were found when he was arrested.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 5:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Getting caught with cocaine and marijuana is sending a Rochester man to prison.

Jason Benett, 28 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Wednesday to 5th degree drugs sales and was sentenced to a year and nine months in prison, with credit for 35 days already served.

Bennett was arrested in February after authorities say they found more than nine grams of cocaine, 323 grams of marijuana in 71 separate baggies, a digital scale, and more empty plastic baggies at a trailer park north of Rochester.

Tracking a few more clouds before a beautiful start to the weekend!
