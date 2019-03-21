Trailer park drug dealer sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Getting caught with cocaine and marijuana is sending a Rochester man to prison.

Jason Benett, 28 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Wednesday to 5th degree drugs sales and was sentenced to a year and nine months in prison, with credit for 35 days already served.

Bennett was arrested in February after authorities say they found more than nine grams of cocaine, 323 grams of marijuana in 71 separate baggies, a digital scale, and more empty plastic baggies at a trailer park north of Rochester.