Trail dedicated to a member of the Izaak Walton League

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Members of the Izaak Walton League dedicated the trail at the Izaak Walton wetlands to George Poch, a man who played a critical role in the trail's development years ago. A sign now marks the site as 'George Poch Nature Trail.'
"The interesting thing about this area is that it actually evolved in time. You'd go from grazing land to a forest to wetlands and it's interesting how things happen just by nature itself," says Poch.
The trail is open to the public.
