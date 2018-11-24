Clear

Trail dedicated to a member of the Izaak Walton League

The man was instrumental in the creation of the trail.

Posted: Nov. 24, 2018 10:44 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Members of the Izaak Walton League dedicated the trail at the Izaak Walton wetlands to George Poch, a man who played a critical role in the trail's development years ago. A sign now marks the site as 'George Poch Nature Trail.'

"The interesting thing about this area is that it actually evolved in time. You'd go from grazing land to a forest to wetlands and it's interesting how things happen just by nature itself," says Poch.

The trail is open to the public.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
We avoid the snow but not the cold.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Trail dedicated in Rochester

Image

Small Business Saturday

Image

RUM WITH RUDOLPH

Image

IOWA SMALL BIZ SATURDAY

Image

Your Saturday StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Black Friday Cleanup

Image

Mayor Brede's last tree lighting

Image

Billboard Causing Disagreement

Image

John Marshall Girls Hockey vs Hopkins/Park from Friday

Image

Local dancers aim to win three state titles

Community Events