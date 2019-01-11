Trail Creek Coffee Roasters moves to brick and mortar shop thanks to a growing community

KASSON, Minn.- Crystal and Jim Whitmarsh started roasting coffee beans out of a popcorn maker until they realized they were on to something special.

Family and friends were loving the roast so the couple knew they had to expand. With the help of their two young sons who love helping their father roast, they started a business out of their garage called Trail Creek Coffee Roasters.

Then as the city started to grow, so did the demand for the beans, and a place in town for people to relax, Crystal tells KIMT. "Kasson is a developing town and a lot of Rochester seems to be migrating to this area for that small-town feel. We're trying to build up the downtown area and make it a more desirable place to come and visit."

Now the family owned business has begun to move into their very own brick and mortar shop. There will be a boutique, a kids corner, and of course coffee bean roasting.

As for the future of the booming business, Jim says the sky is the limit. "We would like to have this as a family business for the foreseeable future and be able to add a coffee shop to this as well."

The soft opening for the new shop will be on March 16th with the grand opening following shortly after some time in the spring.