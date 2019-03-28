Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Trail Creek Coffee Roasters hoping to win Small Business Grant

They're asking for your vote!

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

KASSON, Minn.- Trail Creek Coffee Roasters recently moved from their garage to a brick and mortar shop…now they’re hoping to go even further with their growth!
They hope to win the FedEx Small Business Grant Contest with the ultimate prize being $50,000.
If they win, they hope to use the money to start serving drinks in their shop instead of just coffee beans, and to make needed improvements to the building.
One of the owners tells KIMT shopping local isn’t just supporting her family, its also supporting the good of the entire community by helping provide a place for everyone to gather and relax.
You can vote for Trail Creek Coffee Roasters to win the grant here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Tracking a chance for rain to end the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

IOWA FEELS CONFIDENT

Image

NIACC DEFEATS NCMC

Image

SAW REECE SMITH

Image

Special Olympics Funding

Image

Ending domestic violence

Image

Coffee roasters need your vote

Image

Immigration rights

Image

Warmest Day of the Year...So Far

Image

Tracking a Cooler Thursday & Friday

Image

'Movers for Moms' program gets underway

Community Events