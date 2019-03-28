Trail Creek Coffee Roasters hoping to win Small Business Grant

KASSON, Minn.- Trail Creek Coffee Roasters recently moved from their garage to a brick and mortar shop…now they’re hoping to go even further with their growth!

They hope to win the FedEx Small Business Grant Contest with the ultimate prize being $50,000.

If they win, they hope to use the money to start serving drinks in their shop instead of just coffee beans, and to make needed improvements to the building.

One of the owners tells KIMT shopping local isn’t just supporting her family, its also supporting the good of the entire community by helping provide a place for everyone to gather and relax.

You can vote for Trail Creek Coffee Roasters to win the grant here.