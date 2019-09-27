Traffic study already causing concerns for residents

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Elton Hills Drive is a busy road with thousands of cars using it every day. Cars often ignore the 30 miles per hour speed limit on the road that has homes and three schools.

Those are just some of the reasons why in May, Rochester City Council voted unanimously for Rochester Public Works to conduct a traffic study on the road. The study gathers data on everything from volume and traffic patterns.

"As a motorist it's a fantastic road to drive, as a pedestrian it's not a fantastic road to cross," council member Annalissa Johnson said.

A proposal to reduce the amount of traffic lanes from four to two was on a the table a few years ago but not approved. Johnson explained there is no such proposal happening now, all that's happening is data collection.

Council member Shaun Palmer explained he's not opposed to reducing the amount of traffic lanes in the future from four to three. He added it could save money over time by reducing how much snow needs to be plowed.

Depending on the results of the study, changes to the road could come and the possibility of reducing lanes is already getting push-back from neighbors like Craig Ugland.

"If it does happen its going to create more congestion on Elton Hills Drive and you're going to push traffic onto other roads which doesn't solve anything for those roads," Ugland said.

He is part of a new, grassroots group called Take Back Our Streets Rochester.

The group plans to hold informational meetings, start an electronic petition against reducing traffic lanes and the possibility of adding bike lanes in the future. City leaders make it clear that adding bike lanes is not the driving factor of the traffic study, but Ugland doesn't buy it.

"This is not an anti-bike lane group, we just feel Elton Hills Drive isn't the right fit for bike lanes," Ugland said. "The city and county have their 'master plan'. And Elton Hills Drive is a major bike way on that master plan. So, any argument that this isn't about bike lanes is not true. It's simply a false narrative."

Ugland also has a concern with the timeline of when the bridge on Elton Hills Drive will be completed. It's been reduced to two lanes of traffic since last year and isn't expected to be redone or reconstructed for a few years.

"This bridge should not take that long to fix. We feel this may be part of the process to push Elton hills Drive to be a two lane road with bike lanes. This bridge needs to be a priority in rochester's infrastructure to get fixed as soon as possible no excuses," Ugland said.

But city leaders want to make it clear the bridge project is not related to the traffic study being done on the road.

"Even though they're on the same road, they're not related. We're waiting on funding otherwise we'll have to put it in a levy, and we all know what that does," Johnson said.

While Johnson said the bridge project is not being held up because of the traffic study and any road changes that may come from it, in a city council study session in August, city leaders acknowledge that as the two projects move forward, they may coordinate and overlap in the future.

The traffic study is expected to end this fall. City leaders encourage anyone with concerns to reach out to them.

"I would encourage everyone to contact their council members that way everybody gets to be heard," Johnson said.