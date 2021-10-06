Traffic stop on I-35 in Cerro Gordo Co. results in finding bags of pills that may contain Fentanyl

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A traffic stop on Interstate-35 in Cerro Gordo has resulted in a plethora of serious crimes against a 36-year-old man.

Oronde Lowery, 36, of Arizona, is being held on $50,000 bond and is facing charges of trafficking stolen weapons, drug charges and a felon being in possession of a weapon.

Lowery's vehicle was stopped for speeding (89 in a 70) on Tuesday and a search located a stolen handgun, marijuana and several large bags of what appeared to be Oxycotin pills organized by stamp and color.

"However, they will be tested and are likely Fentanyl," court documents state.