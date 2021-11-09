Traffic stop on Avenue of the Saints near Mason City leads to 3 felony charges

MASON CITY, Iowa - A report of a vehicle driving poorly has resulted in felony charges against three people.

Sascha Hunt, 47, of Cedar Rapids, Maurice Stone, 32, of Cedar Rapids, and Brandon Devos are each being held in the Cerro Gordo County jail on charges of felony theft. Hunt is also facing an OWI charge.

The Iowa State Patrol said it received a report of an erratic vehicle on the Avenue of the Saints.

The vehicle, a 2007 Cadillac, was located and the plates were determined to be from another vehicle. It was stolen out of Illinois.