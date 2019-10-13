Traffic stop leads to warrant arrest in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A traffic stop leads to a warrant arrest overnight.

Shortly after midnight near 11th Avenue and 4th Street SE, an officer stopped a vehicle after seeing warrant suspect Brian Stankey, 32, as a passenger in the car.

After the vehicle was stopped, police say Stankey took off running before complying with commands to stop. Officers found a flare gun with flare rounds with him.

Police arrested Stankey and booked him for three Olmsted County warrants, possession of a pistol with a previous felony conviction, and fleeing an officer on foot.