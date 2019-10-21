Clear
Traffic stop leads to numerous charges against 2 in Rochester

Mark Heath (left) and Ashley Akemann

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 10:40 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two are facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop Saturday night.

Police said a K9 alerted police to drugs and 28 grams of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle in the 500 block of 14th St. NW.

Ashley Akemann, 35, of Rochester, was arrested for first- and second-degree possession of a controlled substance while Mark Heath, 46, the driver of the vehicle, is facing drug charges along with multiple traffic violations.

