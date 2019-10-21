Traffic stop leads to numerous charges against 2 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two are facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop Saturday night.

Police said a K9 alerted police to drugs and 28 grams of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle in the 500 block of 14th St. NW.

Ashley Akemann, 35, of Rochester, was arrested for first- and second-degree possession of a controlled substance while Mark Heath, 46, the driver of the vehicle, is facing drug charges along with multiple traffic violations.