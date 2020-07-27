Clear

Traffic stop leads to handful of charges against Rochester man

A traffic stop for a crashed windshield resulted in it a man fleeing on foot.

Posted: Jul 27, 2020 12:07 PM

 

A traffic stop for a crashed windshield resulted in it a man fleeing on foot.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it made a stop Sunday at 5 p.m. in Eyota.

The driver, 26-year-old Mickel Frisch, of Rochester, was driving and smelled of marijuana.

While deputies searched the vehicle, Frisch took off running and was eventually taken into custody.

In the vehicle, deputies found a pistol, meth, THC nerd ropes and THC wax. He’s facing drug charges, fleeing on foot, carrying a pistol without a permit.

 

