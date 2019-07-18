Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges against Rochester man found with cocaine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 31-year-old man was arrested on cocaine charges after a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.
Police said Nadi Hagi-Mohamed was charged with first-degree sales of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop in the area of E. Circle Dr. around County Rd. 9 and 50th Ave. SE.
Hagi-Mohamed was found with 16 grams of cocaine, police said.
