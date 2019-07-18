Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning - Heat Advisory View Alerts

Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges against Rochester man found with cocaine

Hagi-Mohamed was found with 16 grams of cocaine, police said.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 1:57 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 31-year-old man was arrested on cocaine charges after a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Nadi Hagi-Mohamed was charged with first-degree sales of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop in the area of E. Circle Dr. around County Rd. 9 and 50th Ave. SE.

Hagi-Mohamed was found with 16 grams of cocaine, police said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 100°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 96°
Charles City
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 102°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Tracking Exiting AM Rain & Dangerous Heat
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ken Armstrong interview clip 4

Image

Ken Armstrong interview clip 2

Image

Ken Armstrong interview clip 3

Image

Ken Armstrong interview clip 1

Image

House explosion in Mason City

Image

Tracking Exiting Rain & Intense Heat

Image

Albert Lea Search for New City Manager Continues

StormTeam 3: Dangerous heat indices Thursday and Friday

Image

Austin Bruins hold training camp

Image

RPU earmarks money for improved billing

Community Events