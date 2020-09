ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man pulled over for no seatbelt found himself in more trouble and is facing a felony drug charge.

Phillip Kocer, 39, of Rochester, was pulled over Thursday afternoon at 3rd Ave. SE.

A deputy found a small plastic baggie on the floor then searched the vehicle and methamphetamine was found (12.76 grams).

He's facing charges of third-degree possession of a controlled substance and no insurance on the vehicle.