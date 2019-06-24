Traffic stop leads to felony drug charge against Mason City woman

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman with multiple drug-related conviction was arrested on more drug charges over the weekend.
Heather Gahn, 29, was stopped at 4th St. SW. and S. Grover Ave. on Sunday at 3:51 p.m. due to expired registration.
Authorities said Gahn was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.
Gahn admitted the meth was hers, according to court documents.
Gahn was arrested in April on a felony drug charge.
