Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Traffic stop leads to felony drug charge against Mason City woman

A Mason City woman with multiple drug-related conviction was arrested on more drug charges over the weekend.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 10:20 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman with multiple drug-related conviction was arrested on more drug charges over the weekend.

Heather Gahn, 29, was stopped at 4th St. SW. and S. Grover Ave. on Sunday at 3:51 p.m. due to expired registration.

Authorities said Gahn was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Gahn admitted the meth was hers, according to court documents.

Gahn was arrested in April on a felony drug charge.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking the return of summer
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Oz - Trying to kick the smoking habit

Image

My Money Community Spotlight Series: Elder Network

Image

Tracking Another Chance for Severe Wx

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Another chance for severe weather Monday; summer weather Tuesday

Image

Art4Trails reveals new sculptures

Image

Looking into problems in Rochester's skyway

Image

Rochester shooting sends man to hospital

Image

Mason City scores four runs in the 9th, stuns Newman Catholic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Heat and humidity in this week

Image

Sara's Forecast

Community Events