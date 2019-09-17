Traffic stop leads to felony drug charge against Mason City man

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man arrested for driving under suspension found himself in more trouble early Tuesday for allegedly being in possession of methamphetamine.

Edward Bunch, 46, of Mason City, was pulled over at 1:35 a.m. in the 1200 block of N. Jefferson Ave.

During his arrest, Bunch had a bag of suspected meth in his pants pocket and another bag was located by his feet, police said.

Bunch has two prior drug convictions.