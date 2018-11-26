Traffic stop leads to drug charges against Rochester man

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man pulled over for an obscured license plate is facing a felony drug possession charge.
Chad Loomis, 29, of Rochester, is facing a charge of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Authorities say it began with a traffic stop at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of 15th Ave. SE.
Police Loomis was acting “suspicious” before 5.57 grams of methamphetamine and a gram of marijuana were found in the vehicle.
