Police: Traffic stop leads to Rochester felon being located with 2 pistols

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 9:49 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A traffic stop early Thursday resulted in a convicted felon being found with two pistols.

Police said 38-year-old Jonathan Howard, of Rochester, is facing charges of a felon being in possession of a firearm. Police said Howard stopped at the Holiday gas station off 19th St. and an officer smelled marijuana.

A search found two pistols and a small amount of marijuana.

He’s facing charges of a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of firearms without a permit, driving after cancellation, speeding and no proof of insurance.

