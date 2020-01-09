ROCHESTER, Minn. - A traffic stop early Thursday resulted in a convicted felon being found with two pistols.
Police said 38-year-old Jonathan Howard, of Rochester, is facing charges of a felon being in possession of a firearm. Police said Howard stopped at the Holiday gas station off 19th St. and an officer smelled marijuana.
A search found two pistols and a small amount of marijuana.
He’s facing charges of a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of firearms without a permit, driving after cancellation, speeding and no proof of insurance.
Related Content
- Police: Traffic stop leads to Rochester felon being located with 2 pistols
- Police: Pistol, meth, scale located after Rochester traffic stop
- Rochester Police: Traffic stop leads to man facing drug charges
- Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges for Rochester man
- Traffic stop leads to drug charges against Rochester man
- Traffic stop in Rochester leads to man facing drug charges
- Traffic stop leads to warrant arrest in Rochester
- Traffic stop leads to numerous charges against 2 in Rochester
- Rochester man sentenced for 2017 pistol-whipping
- Charges dropped in Rochester pistol-whipping
Scroll for more content...