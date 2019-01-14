Clear
Traffic stop leads to 25 years of probation for Rochester man

Gregory Garrido Gregory Garrido

Police say he was found with methamphetamine.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 4:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A long record of driving violations winds up costing a Rochester man a quarter-century of probation.

Gregory Alvino Garrido Jr. 34, was arrested on August 7, 2018. A Rochester police officer says he saw Garrido driving after his license was revoked and confirmed that Garrido had 10 convictions in the previous 12 months for driving after revocation. Garrido was pulled over and put under arrest.

Police say a search of his person discovered methamphetamine weighing about 19 grams with packaging.

Garrido was charged with six felony drug crimes but ultimately pleaded guilty to one, 2nd degree sale of drugs. He was sentenced Monday to 25 years of supervised probation and must either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service.

