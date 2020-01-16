Rochester traffic stop leads to felony drug charges for meth

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An odor of marijuana after a traffic stop led to officers locating nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine.
Police said it conducted a traffic stop for an obscured license plate at 2:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of 12th Ave. NE.
The driver, Tyler Batson, was eventually searched and 28.6 grams of meth was located in the driver’s door.
He’s facing charges of first- and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.
