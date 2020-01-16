Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester traffic stop leads to felony drug charges for meth

An odor of marijuana after a traffic stop led to officers locating nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 10:00 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An odor of marijuana after a traffic stop led to officers locating nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine.

Police said it conducted a traffic stop for an obscured license plate at 2:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of 12th Ave. NE.

The driver, Tyler Batson, was eventually searched and 28.6 grams of meth was located in the driver’s door. 

He’s facing charges of first- and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-7° wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -25°
Albert Lea
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -21°
Austin
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -19°
Charles City
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -24°
Rochester
Clear
-7° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -26°
Winter Storm Watch in place
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Friday's storm

Image

How to avoid being a victim of fraud

Image

Early Minnesota Voting

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: From cold to heavy snow with travel hazards

Image

RCTC wins eighth-straight MCAC title

Image

Century boys notching big wins

Image

SAW: Sharon Goodman

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/15

Image

Mayor Pete stops by Mason City

Community Events