Traffic stop in Rochester leads to man facing drug charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is facing charges after an officer found drugs with him during a traffic stop.

It happened on Friday just before noon.

The officer stopped the man in the 800 block of 8th Avenue SE for his license plate lights not working.

The officer recognized the driver as Brian Murdock, 26, and knew he had a revoked license. The officer also smelled marijuana coming from the car.

After searching the vehicle, the officer found 15.56 grams of meth in the center console.

Police arrested Murdock who’s now facing charges of second- and third-degree controlled substance crime, driving after revocation, no proof of insurance, and no license plate lights.