Traffic stop in Mason City leads to felony drug charge for meth

MASON CITY, Iowa - A traffic stop Wednesday night led to a felony drug charge against a Mason City woman.
Julie Sankey, 58, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance (third or subsequent offense), OWI and driving while barred.
Police said Sankey was pulled over at 7:31 p.m. at 19th St. and S. Monroe Ave.
Sankey was found to be in possession of four baggies believed to be methamphetamine.
