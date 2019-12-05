Clear
BREAKING NEWS Coralville man charged with murder, robbery that left Algona woman dead Full Story

Traffic stop in Mason City leads to felony drug charge for meth

A traffic stop Wednesday night led to a felony drug charge against a Mason City woman.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 1:12 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A traffic stop Wednesday night led to a felony drug charge against a Mason City woman.

Julie Sankey, 58, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance (third or subsequent offense), OWI and driving while barred.

Police said Sankey was pulled over at 7:31 p.m. at 19th St. and S. Monroe Ave.

Sankey was found to be in possession of four baggies believed to be methamphetamine.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 28°
Snow returning for the next work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Changes to snap program

Image

Lawmakers hosting RX Greed Forum

Image

State of Minnesota suing E-Cigarette company

Image

Daninger receives emergency call-up

Image

NIACC's Meister named All-American

Image

SAW: Kody Kearns

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at Fillmore Central Elementary

Image

Disagreement over new hire

Image

Gym closes in Rochester

Community Events