Traffic signal replacement project to begin Monday in Downtown Mason City

Traffic will be reduced to one lane periodically, and on street parking may not be available at certain times

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 12:07 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Now that winter is over, construction season is just starting.

Beginning Monday, Mason City crews will be working on removing and replacing traffic signals and their components on Delaware Avenue in Downtown. Traffic will be reduced down to one lane in certain sections, and on street parking may not be available at times.

Kevin Hardy has lived in Mason City all his life, and with the transition to construction and large-scale project season getting underway, the timing for this project fits.

"It seems like there are projects that happen every year. And in order to maintain the city, we have to undergo these projects."

The work will begin at 2nd Street SE and will progress its way up the street. 4-way stop signs will be used at intersections where there is work. When the work on Delaware is completed, the project will be shifted to remove/replace traffic signals on Washington. 

The city is asking drivers to use caution when driving near the work zone and allow for extra travel time.

