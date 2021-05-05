Traffic restrictions to start Monday on North Broadway Avenue

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Starting Monday, traffic will be limited on a stretch of North Broadway Avenue.

Rochester Public Works says due to the North Broadway Reconstruction Project:

· North Broadway Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Civic Center Drive and Silver Lake Drive NE until November 2021.

· Through traffic will detour via Silver Lake Drive NE.

· Local traffic and business access for North Broadway will utilize side streets (5 Street North to 13 1/2 Street North) and the mid-block alleys east and west of North Broadway.

· North Broadway Avenue will be completely closed to all vehicle traffic from 11 Street to 13 Street until late July 2021.

Pedestrian access will be maintained along and across North Broadway Avenue. In addition, the Silver Lake Trail on the south side of the lake will re-open via a temporary pedestrian and bicycle path. This temporary route will be in place for the first phases of the project and will be modified as the work locations shift throughout the 2021 construction season.

Rochester Public Transit Routes 101, 102, and 21 will detour along Silver Lake Drive NE. Temporary bus stops will be installed along the detour routes.

Rochester Public Works says dates of closure and construction could change depending on the weather.