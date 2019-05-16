Clear

Traffic rerouted after gas line hit in Clear Lake

Alliant Energy and the Clear Lake Fire Department responded to a gas line being hit Wednesday morning that briefly forced traffic to be rerouted.

Posted: May. 15, 2019 8:22 AM
Updated: May. 15, 2019 8:27 AM

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Alliant Energy and the Clear Lake Fire Department responded to a gas line being hit Wednesday morning that briefly forced traffic to be rerouted.

It happened at S. 8th St. and 6th Ave. just before 8 a.m.

City crews were doing their last dig when the line was struck, first responders said.

Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
