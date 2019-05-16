CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Alliant Energy and the Clear Lake Fire Department responded to a gas line being hit Wednesday morning that briefly forced traffic to be rerouted.
It happened at S. 8th St. and 6th Ave. just before 8 a.m.
City crews were doing their last dig when the line was struck, first responders said.
Related Content
- Traffic rerouted after gas line hit in Clear Lake
- Clear Lake 9/11 Ceremony
- Road closures cause semi truck drivers to reroute
- SAW: Clear Lake's Gretchen Jones
- Clear Lake officially ice free
- SAW: Clear Lake Boys Golf
- SAW: Clear Lake's Chloe Mueller
- SAW: Clear Lake's Eric Faught
- Clear Lake Fire Department wants to clear confusion over fundraiser
- Huge weekend for Clear Lake's Eric Faught
Scroll for more content...