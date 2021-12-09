Layer of ice causes traffic issues Thursday in northern Iowa

Multiple crashes were reported in northern Iowa as icy roads snarled traffic around the area.

The Iowa DOT reported multiple crashes on I-35, and traffic was not advised in many locations.

A1 min delay Northbound, and a 7 min delay Southbound. Between Exit 165: IA 3 and Exit 170: County Road C25 (near Latimer). The road is blocked due to a crash.

You can follow updates from the Iowa DOT here.

I-35: Travel is not advised from Exit 203 - IA 9 to the Minnesota Border (12m N of Hanlontown). Roadway is completely covered with ice. https://t.co/o2V0NTLYj1 — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) December 9, 2021

I-35: Travel is not advised from Exit 182 - County Road B60 (near Swaledale) to Exit 194 - IA 122; US 18 (Clear Lake). Roadway is completely covered with ice. https://t.co/7ubdd651T8 — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) December 9, 2021