Fatal motorcycle vs. vehicle accident closes Rochester road

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle closed a portion of Broadway Ave. this morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of N. Broadway Ave. and Riverview Heights Dr. NE.
Authorities responded to the crash shortly after 8 a.m.
The Rochester Police Department and Fire Department responded to the crash.
Shortly after 8:30 a.m., the Rochester PD Crime Scene Unit arrived.
On scene of a serious motorcycle vs car crash on Broadway Ave N right now. Details coming soon. #rochmn @KIMTNews3 pic.twitter.com/Qgok3oelK4
— Annalisa Pardo (@ApardoReports) August 21, 2019
Related Content
- Serious motorcycle vs. vehicle accident closes Rochester road
- Three-vehicle accident in Rochester
- Rider hurt after Rochester motorcycle accident
- Highway 52 Motorcycle Accident
- Motorcycle accident in Freeborn County
- Rochester man killed in motorcycle accident in Fillmore County
- Accident closes highway off ramp in Rochester
- Rollover accident in Rochester
- Two injured in Rochester after their motorcycle went off road
- Roads closed in Mason City and Rochester
Scroll for more content...