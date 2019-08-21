Fatal motorcycle vs. vehicle accident closes Rochester road

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle closed a portion of Broadway Ave. this morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of N. Broadway Ave. and Riverview Heights Dr. NE.

Authorities responded to the crash shortly after 8 a.m.

The Rochester Police Department and Fire Department responded to the crash.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., the Rochester PD Crime Scene Unit arrived.

On scene of a serious motorcycle vs car crash on Broadway Ave N right now. Details coming soon. #rochmn @KIMTNews3 pic.twitter.com/Qgok3oelK4

— Annalisa Pardo (@ApardoReports) August 21, 2019