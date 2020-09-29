Traffic fatalities, speeding on the rise in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There may have been fewer drivers on the roads during the first half of the year but Minnesota State Patrol is reporting an increase in traffic deaths and speeding compared to last year.

State patrol says the rise could be due to drivers believing deputies decreased their enforcement due to the pandemic. However, Sgt. Troy Christianson says that’s not the case since deputies have maintained their enforcement level.

Reports show 285 Minnesota drivers died in traffic accidents so far this year. That’s 22 more than at this time last year.

Speeding citations have also increased; Christianson says there were 53 drivers caught going over 100 miles an hour from Memorial Day to Labor Day. That’s compared to just 12 in all of 2019.

He explained, “We're definitely seeing an increase in speeds. When we see an increase in speeds, especially related to crashes, we're going to see an increase more violent crashes that relate to injury and fatal crashes throughout the roadways.”

Christianson also says going into leafing season it’s important for motorcyclists to watch out for deer.

He added, “Early morning hours and later hours in the evening are when deer are the most active and motorcyclists need to make sure they're aware of that and make sure they're wearing a helmet and proper riding gear.”

State patrol is warning drivers to watch their speed, driver without distractions and buckle up since on average 103 lives are lost on Minnesota roads from October through December.